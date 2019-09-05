UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Number Two Airline Suspends Some Flights, Ticket Sales

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 02:34 PM

France's number two airline suspends some flights, ticket sales

France's second-largest airline Aigle Azur, which went into receivership earlier this week, said Thursday it had halted flights to several destinations and was suspending ticket sales

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :France's second-largest airline Aigle Azur, which went into receivership earlier this week, said Thursday it had halted flights to several destinations and was suspending ticket sales.

In a brief statement on its website, the airline said that "we inform all our passengers from/to Sao Paulo, Bamako and Porto that all our flights are cancelled" and apologised to customers.

It added in a separate statement that for the moment it had also halted the sale of tickets for all flights from September 10, the day following the deadline for submitting bids to acquire the airline.

Following years of losing millions of Euros, Aigle Azur filed for bankruptcy on Monday and was placed into receivership.

While flights have been suspended for the moment to destinations in Brazil, Mali and Portugal, the airline's top market, Algeria, which accounts for a majority of its activity, is not affected.

However, the airline said that bankruptcy rules would force it to gradually suspend regular flights.

The largest shareholder in Aigle Azur, which has 1,150 employees, is the Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, which owns Hainan Airlines, with a 49-percent stake.

David Neeleman, an American airline entrepreneur whose companies include JetBlue and TAP Air Portugal, owns 32 percent, and French businessman Gerard Houa owns 19 percent.

Related Topics

China Sale Sao Paulo Mali Bamako Porto Algeria Brazil Portugal September Market All From Top Million

Recent Stories

Rs1.3 million recovered from token tax defaulters

2 minutes ago

Putin Says Japanese Nationals With Ties to Kurils ..

7 minutes ago

Rigorous drive in the offing for judicious use of ..

7 minutes ago

'Clay pots' demand rises in Muharram

7 minutes ago

Russia's IAEA Envoy Calls for 'Return to Normality ..

7 minutes ago

Washington Proposes Arranging Meeting Between US, ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.