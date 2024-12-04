France's Orano Says Niger Junta Controls Uranium Firm
Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) French nuclear group Orano said Wednesday that authorities in military-led Niger had taken "operational control" of its uranium mining unit in the West African country.
Orano had already decided in October to suspend production in Niger owing to what it termed increasingly difficult operating conditions and financial issues.
Orano holds a 64.3 percent stake in the local mining company, Somair, while the share of the Nigerien state stands at 36.6 percent.
"For several months, Orano has been warning of the interference that the group has been suffering in the governance of Somair," the French group said in a statement.
"The decisions taken at the company's board meetings are no longer being applied and, as a result, Orano is today confirming that the Nigerien authorities have taken operational control" of Somair, it said.
In June, the junta withdrew Orano's permit to exploit one of the largest uranium deposits in the world, Imouraren, which holds an estimated 200,000 tonnes of the heavy metal.
The ruling junta, which took power in a coup in July last year, says it will revamp rules regulating the mining of raw materials by foreign companies in what is the world's seventh-largest uranium producer.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'
More Stories From World
-
Bayern's Neuer sent off for first time in 866-game career6 minutes ago
-
Five things to know about Ghana6 minutes ago
-
Second major Myanmar rebel group calls for talks with junta6 minutes ago
-
OECD ups global growth forecast but warns of protectionism risk16 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz winds up Saudi visit after One Water Summit36 minutes ago
-
Syria risks grave division and destruction, UN envoy warns1 hour ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince meets President of France, Executives from top French companies1 hour ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince meets with Prime Minister of Mongolia2 hours ago
-
Afforestation technologies forum showcases inspiring initiatives2 hours ago
-
South Korean opposition move to impeach president after martial law bid2 hours ago
-
Shandong Museum dedicated to education & research2 hours ago
-
Georgia's ombudsman accuses police of torturing pro-EU protesters3 hours ago