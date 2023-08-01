Open Menu

France's Orano Says Will Continue Operating In Niger Despite Evacuation Of French Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The Orano group, a French nuclear fuel cycle company, said on Tuesday that it would continue operating in Niger despite France's plans to evacuate its citizens and other European nationals following last week's military coup in the African nation.

Earlier on Tuesday, the French Foreign Ministry said it would start the evacuation on August 1, citing protests near the French embassy in the capital of Niamey and the closure of Nigerien airspace.

"Operational activities are continuing. The presence of expats (French nationals) does not affect the continuity of our operations.

As a reminder, 99% of the employees are Nigerien nationals," the company was quoted as saying by the BFMTV broadcaster.

Last Wednesday, Niger's presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader.

France is believed to have significant energy interests in Niger, specifically in terms of uranium imports. France's foreign ministry said President Emmanuel Macron had spoken to Bazoum on Friday and that Paris continued to recognize him as the only legitimate leader in the African country.

