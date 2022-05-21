UrduPoint.com

France's Outgoing FM Says Defeat Of Australia's Morrison 'suits Me Fine'

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2022 | 09:12 PM

France's outgoing foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Australia's conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison losing polls on Saturday "suits me fine"

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :France's outgoing foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Australia's conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison losing polls on Saturday "suits me fine".

Canberra in September angered Paris by ditching a multibillion-dollar submarine contract with France in favour of a new deal negotiated in secret with the US and Britain.

"The prime minister's defeat suits me fine," Le Drian said.

"The actions taken at the moment when they were taken were of such brutality and cynicism, and I would even be tempted to say of unequivocal incompetence," he added.

"I hope we can resume frank and constructive dialogue with Australia in the future," he said, in comments to reporters as he handed over to his successor Catherine Colonna.

Le Drian accused Australia of back-stabbing and the United States of betrayal at the time.

Paris recalled its envoys to both Australia and the United States over the furore.

But President Emmanuel Macron later ordered the French ambassador to Washington to return to his post after a call with US President Joe Biden.

