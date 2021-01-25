(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) France's Parc Asterix on Monday announced plans to close its dolphinarium and transport its eight dolphins to other EU countries, just a day before the French lower parliamentary house is scheduled to discuss new legislation on animal abuse.

The Asterix dolphinarium, one of the three in the country, was opened in 1989 in the northern French department of Oise.

"This decision to close the dolphinarium is based on the Parc's desire to focus on its historical activity as an amusement park," the organization said in a statement.

The statement noted that the dolphinarium would transfer the eight dolphins to other European sites "meeting the best criteria" in the first quarter of the year, as the scientific experts concluded that the animals would be unable to adapt to the wildlife conditions as they were bred in captivity.

Nicolas Kremer, the park's managing director, told the Parisien newspaper that the decision on the relocation of the animals, which also included five sea lions, was finalized on Monday, and added that the information about the dates and destinations would remain confidential "to ensure the peace of the operations."

He also specified that the decision to close the dolphin park was made three years ago.