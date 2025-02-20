France's Parliament Votes To Ban Some Uses Of 'forever Chemicals'
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 07:46 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) France's parliament on Thursday voted to limit the production and sale of some items containing polluting and health-threatening "forever chemicals" including cosmetics, most clothing and ski wax in the Alpine nation.
The lower-house National Assembly adopted the bill put forward by the Greens 231 votes to 51, after the upper-house Senate gave it a green light last year.
President Emmanuel Macron now needs to sign it into law.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are human-made chemicals used since the late 1940s to mass produce the non-stick, waterproof and stain-resistant treatments that coat everything from frying pans to umbrellas, carpets, dental floss and ski wax.
Because PFAS take an extremely long time to break down -- earning them their "forever" nickname -- they have seeped into the soil and groundwater, and from there into the food chain and drinking water.
Chronic exposure to even low levels of the chemicals has been linked to liver damage, high cholesterol, reduced immune responses, low birthweights and several kinds of cancer.
The French bill aims to prevent the production, import or sale from January 2026 of any product for which an alternative to PFAS already exists.
These include cosmetics and ski wax, as well as clothing containing the chemicals, except certain "essential" industrial textiles.
A ban on non-stick saucepans was originally included in the draft law, but removed after intense lobbying from the group that owns French manufacturer Tefal.
It will also make French authorities regularly test drinking water for all kinds of PFAS.
In January, a study found that a type of "forever chemical" linked to health problems and birth defects has been found in the tap water of many French cities and towns including Paris.
