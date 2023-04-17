France's pension reform will come into force in the fall, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday

On Friday, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030.

Macron then signed the bill and it was published in France's Official Journal (Le Journal Officiel) on Saturday morning.

"As you know, the Constitutional Council on Friday recognized the pension reform as legitimate. Of course, I immediately promulgated this law. The pension reform will come into force in the autumn," Macron said in a televised address to the nation.

The president noted that the reform was "obviously" not accepted by society.