France's Possible Jet Delivery To Kiev Will Only Increase Zelenskyy's 'Appetite' - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 08:13 PM

The words of French President Emmanuel Macron about the possible delivery of aircraft to Ukraine will only increase the "insatiable appetite" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

On Monday, Macron that Paris would consider sending more weapons, including warplanes, if Ukraine lodged a formal request. According to the president, in the issue of arms supplies, France proceeds from three criteria: usefulness and effectiveness of a particular type of weapon for the Ukrainian army, that supplies should not lead to an escalation of the conflict, and that they should not weaken the defense capability of the French army.

"It's kind of absurd. Does the French president really believe that if weapons, heavy weapons, are supplied, it will not lead to an escalation of the situation? Such statements only increase the already insatiable appetite of Zelenskyy," Zakharova told a briefing.

