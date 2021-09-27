PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) An unknown man threw an egg-like object at French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, during his visit to the Eurexpo exhibition in the city of Lyon, the LyonMag.com news outlet reported.

The offender shouted "Vive la revolution" (Long live the revolution) and threw the object at Macron.

The object, which hit the president's shoulder, did not break and was reportedly a hard-boiled egg.

The man was arrested by the security service on the spot.

At the International Agriculture Fair in Paris in 2017, during his presidential race, Macron was also hit by an egg.

In June, a man in the crowd waiting for the president in the Drome department slapped Macron across the face. The man was later sentenced to four months in jail.