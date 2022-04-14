UrduPoint.com

France's Presidential Candidate Le Pen Refused To Call Events In Ukraine Genocide

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 02:12 PM

Marine Le Pen, the French presidential candidate and the leader of the right-wing National Rally party, on Thursday declined suggestion to describe ongoing events in Ukraine as genocide

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Marine Le Pen, the French presidential candidate and the leader of the right-wing National Rally party, on Thursday declined suggestion to describe ongoing events in Ukraine as genocide.

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron called Russians and Ukrainians "fraternal peoples" and, contrary to US President Joe Biden, refused to call Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine "genocide," stressing the need to be "discreet with terms." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Macron's statement saying that these words are "very painful" for Ukraine.

"Genocide is an extremely clear definition in legal terms, that is inconsistent with currently known facts," Le Pen told French broadcaster France 2.

Commenting on Zelenskyy's reaction to Macron's statement, the candidate added that this was normal and she understands his position.

"However, he (Zelenskyy) sometimes asks more from other countries than it is possible to give him," Le Pen said.

On Sunday, France held the first round of their presidential election. Macron received 27.84% of the vote and Le Pen 23.15%, which means they will face one another again in a second round on April 24.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the European Union rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

