UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Prime Minister Says Gatherings Exceeding 100 People Banned Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:46 PM

France's Prime Minister Says Gatherings Exceeding 100 People Banned Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Friday announced a ban on public gatherings exceeding 100 persons due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Friday announced a ban on public gatherings exceeding 100 persons due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Our principal task is to safeguard the health of the Frenchmen ...

and slow down the peak of the epidemic," Philippe said, as quoted by the France Info news channel, adding that starting now all events with more than 100 participants are banned.

According to the French Health Ministry, there are have been 2,876 cases registered in the country and 61 fatalities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2020 update: Lahore matches to be played b ..

28 minutes ago

Bahrain announces additional COVID-19 recoveries

36 minutes ago

Hammad Azam joins Peshawar Zalmi squad

1 hour ago

PITB-SadaPay Ink MoU to facilitate eRozgaar Freela ..

1 hour ago

India halts world's richest cricket tournament as ..

1 second ago

Sindh High Court limits entry into circuit bench p ..

2 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.