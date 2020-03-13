French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Friday announced a ban on public gatherings exceeding 100 persons due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

"Our principal task is to safeguard the health of the Frenchmen ...

and slow down the peak of the epidemic," Philippe said, as quoted by the France Info news channel, adding that starting now all events with more than 100 participants are banned.

According to the French Health Ministry, there are have been 2,876 cases registered in the country and 61 fatalities.