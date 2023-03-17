UrduPoint.com

France's Prime Minister Says Pension Reform Adopted Democratically

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 02:40 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Thursday that the pension reform, which the French government adopted without a vote in the parliament, had been adopted democratically as it went through all the necessary democratic procedures.

Earlier in the day, Borne said that the government had adopted the law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years by invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allowed the government to pass the bill without parliamentary approval. Many lawmakers slammed the minister's actions as "a slap in the face of democracy."

"It is very important to understand that Article 49.3 allows the opposition to initiate a vote of no confidence: i.e. those who are for or against this reform. This reform has gone through the necessary democratic procedure. It had been being debated for hours in the National Assembly (France's lower house), had been being debated for hours in the Senate (the country's upper house), there has been a vote in the Senate, and there will be a vote in the National Assembly in the coming days," Borne said in a televised appearance on the TF1 broadcaster.

The prime minister said the French government until the last moment intended to pass the reform through the vote but could not "risk the future of the entire pension system while relying on lawmakers' changing opinions.

"

Those who oppose the reform believe that pensions can be financed by the government's debt, but this is "not serious," she added.

The pension reform will gradually raise the retirement age in France by three months per year starting from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64. The French government cited the lack of budget money to finance pensions as the main reason for the reform. As Born said, the reform is a necessary consequence of the demographic situation in the country with a significant aging population. If citizens did not want to work anymore, the authorities would either have to raise taxes or cut retirement payments.

The reform has caused a massive backlash in French society. There have already been seven general strikes and hundreds of demonstrations in France within the last two months, with over 1 million people taking part in most of them. During the protests, clashes often broke out between the police and protesters.

