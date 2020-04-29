UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Prison Population Decreases By 11,500 Inmates Due To COVID-19 - Justice Minister

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:00 PM

France's Prison Population Decreases by 11,500 Inmates Due to COVID-19 - Justice Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The number of inmates in French prisons decreased by 11,500 amid the coronavirus outbreak, Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet said on Wednesday.

The French prison population decreased because the overall crime level declined due to the lockdown. Moreover, the authorities have released 5,300 detainees who had no more than 2 months left to serve.

"As of April 23, we count 61,000 inmates for a prison capacity of 61,109. Prison population decreased by 11,500 people since March 16," Belloubet told the Monde newspaper.

She added that the decline is still ongoing and that the occupancy rate is now below 100 percent.

Before the coronavirus-related measures were in force, France had around 72,000 inmates for a capacity of 61,109, which represented a historic-high occupancy rate of 119 percent.

Related Topics

France March April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

31 minutes ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

46 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000

2 hours ago

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

2 hours ago

DEWA signs PPA for 900MW 5th phase of Mohammed bin ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.