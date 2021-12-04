UrduPoint.com

France's Republicans Party Picks Valerie Pecresse As Presidential Candidate - Reports

Valerie Pecresse, the head of the French region of Ile-de-France, has been picked to run for president next year on behalf of a right-of-center party, The Republicans, French broadcaster BFM TV reported on Saturday

According to the TV channel, Pecresse won the second round of the party's primaries, besting her rival, lower house lawmaker Eric Ciotti, with 61% of the vote to his 39%.

