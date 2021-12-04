Valerie Pecresse, the head of the French region of Ile-de-France, has been picked to run for president next year on behalf of a right-of-center party, The Republicans, French broadcaster BFM TV reported on Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) Valerie Pecresse, the head of the French region of Ile-de-France, has been picked to run for president next year on behalf of a right-of-center party, The Republicans, French broadcaster BFM tv reported on Saturday.

According to the TV channel, Pecresse won the second round of the party's primaries, besting her rival, lower house lawmaker Eric Ciotti, with 61% of the vote to his 39%.