New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) France's Zaccharie Risacher was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the first overall pick in Wednesday's opening round of the NBA Draft.

The 19-year-old forward, who stands 6-foot-9 (2.06m), was the second Frenchman in a row to be chosen number one after Victor Wembanyama was taken by the San Antonio Spurs with the top pick last year.

"It's a blessing, you know," Risacher said. "So exciting. There are a lot of feelings and emotions right now. I don't know what to say but it's definitely special.

"For three years, what I have been through, and my family is here -- I'm so happy. This is amazing."

Risacher helped spark JL Bourg to this year's EuroCup final, which was won by Paris Basketball.

He became the second-youngest player to be named the EuroCup Rising Star and last month was named the French league's 2023-24 Best Young Player after averaging 10.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 22 minutes a game for JL Bourg.

Another Frenchman, 19-year-old 7-foot (2.13m) center Alexandre Sarr, was selected second overall by the Washington Wizards.

Sarr played last season for the Perth Wildcats of Australia's National Basketball League.

After two seasons with Real Madrid's youth team, Sarr moved to the United States for two seasons and then spent the 2023-24 campaign with Perth, averaging 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 17 minutes a game.

"Everywhere I played it just built me for this moment," Sarr said. "It's so special."

Sarr's 25-year-old brother Olivier is a center with the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder.

"He shared a lot with me. Everything I've learned is through him," Sarr said. "He gave me all his knowledge. It's truly special to have someone like him in my corner."

It marks only the third time in NBA history that the top two picks in the draft have not had US college experience.

The sky is the limit for talented French rookies after "Wemby" went on to be named the NBA Rookie of the Year and led the league in blocked shots last season.

The Hawks finished 10th in the Eastern Conference last season at 36-46 and lost to Chicago in a play-in game.

Washington had the second-worst record in the NBA last season at 15-67.

Houston, with the third selection, took University of Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard, whose parents were both standouts for the same school, his father a US national college champion.

"I'm super excited. This is awesome. Unbelievable," Sheppard said. "I'm super thankful."

Sheppard, who turned 20 on Monday, averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game. Led US college players with 52.1% shooting from 3-point range

- Castle joins 'Wemby' -

With the fourth pick, San Antonio selected 19-year-old guard Stephon Castle of US national college champion Connecticut. He had 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists a game for the Huskies last season.

"I learned how to win so I'm coming in with that mindset," Sheppard said. "To have a teammate like (Wembanyama) next to you, I feel like it opens up the floor so much for you to go and expand your game. I can't wait to get out there."

Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, was seen as a possible selection but more likely to go in the second round, which will be conducted on Thursday.

James, a 19-year-old guard for Southern California, averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists in 25 games last season.

Los Angeles Lakers 39-year-old superstar LeBron James, a four-time NBA champion, has said he would like to play alongside his son next season.