France's Risacher Chosen By Hawks With Top Pick In NBA Draft

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 09:22 AM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) France's Zaccharie Risacher was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the first overall pick in Wednesday's opening round of the NBA Draft.

The 19-year-old forward, who stands 6-foot-9 (2.06m), was the second Frenchman in a row to be chosen number one after Victor Wembanyama was taken by the San Antonio Spurs with the top pick last year.

"It's a blessing, you know," Risacher said. "So exciting. There are a lot of feelings and emotions right now. I don't know what to say but it's definitely special.

"For three years, what I have been through, and my family is here -- I'm so happy. This is amazing."

Risacher helped spark JL Bourg to this year's EuroCup final, which was won by Paris Basketball.

He became the second-youngest player to be named the EuroCup Rising Star and last month was named the French league's 2023-24 Best Young Player after averaging 10.

1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 22 minutes a game for JL Bourg.

Another Frenchman, 19-year-old 7-foot (2.13m) center Alexandre Sarr, was selected second overall by the Washington Wizards.

Sarr played last season for the Perth Wildcats of Australia's National Basketball League.

After two seasons with Real Madrid's youth team, Sarr moved to the United States for two seasons and spent the 2023-24 campaign with Perth, averaging 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 17 minutes a game.

It marks only the third time in NBA history that the top two picks in the draft have not had US college experience.

