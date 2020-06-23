UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Sanofi Accelerates Plans, Expects Production Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Early 2021

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:06 PM

France's Sanofi Accelerates Plans, Expects Production of COVID-19 Vaccine in Early 2021

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi plans to start clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed in collaboration with the British drugmaker GSK in September and seeks to release the vaccine on sale in the first half of 2021, which is earlier than first anticipated, the Sanofi company announced on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi plans to start clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed in collaboration with the British drugmaker GSK in September and seeks to release the vaccine on sale in the first half of 2021, which is earlier than first anticipated, the Sanofi company announced on Tuesday.

"Sanofi expects a Phase 1/2 study [of clinical trials of the vaccine] to start in September and at the earliest, full approval by the first half of 2021. Sanofi has the capacity to manufacture up to 1 billion doses a year," the statement said.

There are currently no vaccines against the coronavirus diseases, as the drug manufacturers from all around the world joined the race to produce an effective vaccine to treat the COVID-19 virus.

Sanofi is considered to be among the largest vaccine manufacturers around the world. It is currently working on the two vaccines against COVID-19, the second one time is developed jointly with the US venture Translate Bio. Drug groups plan to conduct the first phase of clinical trials of the vaccine in the fourth quarter of 2020. If successful, the vaccine is expected to be released on the market in 2021.

Earlier this year, the company's CEO, Paul Hudson had angered the French government when he said that the United States would be the first country to receive access to the coronavirus vaccine once it is developed, given that Washington has financially supported the company's research.

Related Topics

World Washington Company Sale United States September 2020 Market All From Government Race Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi to allow around 1,000 pilgrims to perform ha ..

1 minute ago

PCAA executing nine projects to improve aviation s ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Says Amnesty on Occasion of 75th Anniversa ..

1 minute ago

US, Russia Confirmed at Vienna Talks Launch of Wor ..

1 minute ago

Yemen Says Saudi-Led Coalition Failed to Fulfill R ..

1 minute ago

England tour to be tough due to COVID-19 pandemic: ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.