MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi plans to start clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed in collaboration with the British drugmaker GSK in September and seeks to release the vaccine on sale in the first half of 2021, which is earlier than first anticipated, the Sanofi company announced on Tuesday.

"Sanofi expects a Phase 1/2 study [of clinical trials of the vaccine] to start in September and at the earliest, full approval by the first half of 2021. Sanofi has the capacity to manufacture up to 1 billion doses a year," the statement said.

There are currently no vaccines against the coronavirus diseases, as the drug manufacturers from all around the world joined the race to produce an effective vaccine to treat the COVID-19 virus.

Sanofi is considered to be among the largest vaccine manufacturers around the world. It is currently working on the two vaccines against COVID-19, the second one time is developed jointly with the US venture Translate Bio. Drug groups plan to conduct the first phase of clinical trials of the vaccine in the fourth quarter of 2020. If successful, the vaccine is expected to be released on the market in 2021.

Earlier this year, the company's CEO, Paul Hudson had angered the French government when he said that the United States would be the first country to receive access to the coronavirus vaccine once it is developed, given that Washington has financially supported the company's research.