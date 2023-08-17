Open Menu

France's Sarkozy Blasted For Call To Compromise With Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2023 | 11:06 PM

France's Sarkozy blasted for call to compromise with Russia

France's former president Nicolas Sarkozy has stirred outrage in Kyiv and Paris by suggesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine could be ended with new referendums in occupied territories

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :France's former president Nicolas Sarkozy has stirred outrage in Kyiv and Paris by suggesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine could be ended with new referendums in occupied territories.

"The Ukrainians... will want to reconquer what has been unjustly taken from them," Sarkozy told conservative newspaper Le Figaro on Wednesday.

"But if they can't manage it completely, the choice will be between a frozen conflict... or taking the high road out with referendums strictly overseen by the international community." Speaking particularly about the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, the former French leader said that "any return to the way things were before is an illusion.

"An incontestable referendum... will be needed to solidify the current state of affairs," he added.

Sarkozy insisted that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was "not irrational".

He argued the Russian president could be reached with the right kind of diplomacy from Europe, harking back to Moscow's 2008 invasion of Georgia when he said he had "convinced (Putin) to withdraw his tanks".

"Russia is Europe's neighbour and will remain so," he said. "Diplomacy, discussion and talks remain the only way to find an acceptable solution. Nothing is possible without compromise."Sarkozy also argued that Ukraine should remain "neutral" and had no place in the EU or NATO.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Road Paris Vladimir Putin Georgia From

Recent Stories

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrest three exto ..

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrest three extortionists

5 minutes ago
 Muslim-Christian leaders demand swift justice for ..

Muslim-Christian leaders demand swift justice for perpetrators of Jaranwala inci ..

5 minutes ago
 Dog bites teenager in Kot Addu

Dog bites teenager in Kot Addu

5 minutes ago
 Stocks struggle as rate hikes, China fears temper ..

Stocks struggle as rate hikes, China fears temper optimism

4 minutes ago
 Former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani con ..

Former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani condemns Jaranwala incident

5 minutes ago
 Dera Police foiled smuggling bid of 5714 liters Ir ..

Dera Police foiled smuggling bid of 5714 liters Iranian oil

56 minutes ago
GC University announces 2 year English Access Micr ..

GC University announces 2 year English Access Micro scholarship Program

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to feature in Asian Baseball C'ship

Pakistan to feature in Asian Baseball C'ship

53 minutes ago
 Completion of Caretaker Govt: a key political proc ..

Completion of Caretaker Govt: a key political process to ensure free, peaceful e ..

54 minutes ago
 Poliovirus found in Peshawar's environmental sampl ..

Poliovirus found in Peshawar's environmental sample

54 minutes ago
 Farmers to get Rs 5000 per acre subsidy to employ ..

Farmers to get Rs 5000 per acre subsidy to employ sugarcane chip bud technology

54 minutes ago
 Larkana Press Club holds candlelight vigil to reme ..

Larkana Press Club holds candlelight vigil to remember journalist Jan Muhammad

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World