Paris, Sept 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :A French court on Thursday convicted former president Nicolas Sarkozy of illegal campaign financing over massive overspending on his 2012 re-election campaign, six months after he was given a jail term for corruption in a separate trial.

Sarkozy, 66, who spent nearly twice the legal limit on his failed bid for a second term in office, will find out his sentence when the judge finishes reading her verdict.