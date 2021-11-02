Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who was summoned on Tuesday as a witness to the trial on the Elysee polls case, slammed the judicial call as "unconstitutional."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who was summoned on Tuesday as a witness to the trial on the Elysee polls case, slammed the judicial call as "unconstitutional."

The former leader appeared in a trial investigating five of his former aides, charged with favoritism and misuse of public money to fund opinion poll contracts from 2007-2012.

Sarkozy, who is under presidential immunity against legal prosecution in this particular case, had originally refused to appear in court, but was ordered to do so by the justice, citing the importance of his testimony to establish the truth.

"I respect and have always respected the judicial institution... The decision on filling the warrant is unconstitutional and totally disproportionate," Sarkozy was quoted by the BFMTV broadcaster as saying in court.

Under the constitution, he may not disclose the details of how his administration worked during his presidency, Sarkozy stressed, adding that otherwise, the principle of the separation of powers would cease to exist.

The former president remained silent for the rest of the hearing, according to the broadcaster.

The trial came after Sarkozy was tried in two other investigations, concerning illegal campaign financing, and corruption and influence-peddling. He has been sentenced to jail time in both cases, but will serve the sentence at home wearing an electronic bracelet.