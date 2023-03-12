MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) The French Senate has adopted the text of the controversial pension reform, which has caused nationwide protests in France, BFMTV reports.

The reform was adopted on Saturday evening with 195 votes in favor and 112 votes against.

The bill must now go to a joint parliamentary committee (CMP), and the two chambers of Parliament will then vote separately on the text.

In January, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled a draft of the controversial pension reform that the government plans to adopt in 2023. Under the initiative, the French authorities intend to gradually raise the retirement age in the country by three months a year from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64.