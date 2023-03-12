(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) The French Senate has adopted the text of the controversial pension reform, which has caused nationwide protests in France, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne confirmed.

"After a hundred hours of debate, the Senate adopts the text of the pension reform. A decisive step to bring about a reform that will ensure the future of our pensions. Totally committed to allow a final adoption in the next few days," Borne said on Twitter late on Saturday night.

The reform was adopted on Saturday evening with 195 votes in favor and 112 votes against, BFMTV reported. The bill must now go to a joint parliamentary committee (CMP), which includes an equal number of representatives of the two chambers of Parliament, and the two chambers will then vote separately on the approved text.

According to French media reports, the objective of the CMP meeting on Wednesday is to reach a compromise on the parts of pension reform that the Senate and the National Assembly do not agree on.

In January, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled a draft of the controversial pension reform that the government plans to adopt in 2023. Under the initiative, the French authorities intend to gradually raise the retirement age in the country by three months a year from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64.

Over 368,000 people rallied across France on Saturday in protest against the pension reform. On Tuesday, over a million people demonstrated nationwide.