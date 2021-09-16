(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The head of the French upper chamber's commission on foreign affairs and defense said on Thursday that he is shocked by Australia's withdrawal from the $90 billion submarines agreement with France's Naval Group company

Australia preferred cooperation on nuclear-powered submarines under the newly established alliance with the United States and the United Kingdom.

"I am deeply shocked by this news, as well as the circumstances in which we received it," commission chairman Christian Cambon said, as quoted by the upper chamber.

"We need to study all the consequences of this decision, I think primarily about Naval Group employees, More generally, we will have to think about the repetitive attitudes of some of our allies who behave more like opponents than loyal competitors," Cambon continued.