France's Shippng Group CMA CGM Suspends Russian Deliveries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2022 | 11:14 PM

France's shippng group CMA CGM suspends Russian deliveries

French container shipping group CMA CGM said Tuesday it would cease to deliver to Russian ports, following in the footsteps of European competitors Maersk and MSC which have announced similar measures

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :French container shipping group CMA CGM said Tuesday it would cease to deliver to Russian ports, following in the footsteps of European competitors Maersk and MSC which have announced similar measures.

"In the interest of safety, the group has decided to suspend all bookings to and from Russia as of today and until further notice," it informed clients in a message posted on its website.

