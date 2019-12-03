French rail operator SNCF said Tuesday that 90 percent of high-speed TGV trains across the country will not run on Thursday, when unions kick off an indefinite strike against a planned pension overhaul

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :French rail operator SNCF said Tuesday that 90 percent of high-speed TGV trains across the country will not run on Thursday, when unions kick off an indefinite strike against a planned pension overhaul.

The SNCF expects 90 percent of regional trains as well as those on suburban lines in the Paris region will be cancelled, while international services will be "severely disrupted".

Sixteen Eurostar trains between Paris and London on Thursday have already been cancelled, according to its website.