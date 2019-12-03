France's SNCF Cancels 90% Of TGV Trains For Thursday Strike
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 10:25 PM
French rail operator SNCF said Tuesday that 90 percent of high-speed TGV trains across the country will not run on Thursday, when unions kick off an indefinite strike against a planned pension overhaul
The SNCF expects 90 percent of regional trains as well as those on suburban lines in the Paris region will be cancelled, while international services will be "severely disrupted".
Sixteen Eurostar trains between Paris and London on Thursday have already been cancelled, according to its website.