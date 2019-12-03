UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's SNCF Cancels 90% Of TGV Trains For Thursday Strike

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 10:25 PM

France's SNCF cancels 90% of TGV trains for Thursday strike

French rail operator SNCF said Tuesday that 90 percent of high-speed TGV trains across the country will not run on Thursday, when unions kick off an indefinite strike against a planned pension overhaul

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :French rail operator SNCF said Tuesday that 90 percent of high-speed TGV trains across the country will not run on Thursday, when unions kick off an indefinite strike against a planned pension overhaul.

The SNCF expects 90 percent of regional trains as well as those on suburban lines in the Paris region will be cancelled, while international services will be "severely disrupted".

Sixteen Eurostar trains between Paris and London on Thursday have already been cancelled, according to its website.

Related Topics

London Paris

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

59 minutes ago

Disabled persons play important role in progress, ..

4 minutes ago

US, Belarus Discussed Alternate Energy Sources to ..

4 minutes ago

Improving IA System of Police top priority: IGP

4 minutes ago

Anti-Corruption launches investigations into alleg ..

4 minutes ago

Special attention being paid to special persons: I ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.