UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's SNCF Wants To Merge Eurostar And Thalys Services

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 03:21 PM

France's SNCF wants to merge Eurostar and Thalys services

French rail operator SNCF wants to merge Eurostar, which operates high-speed trains to London, and the Thalys service that takes passengers from France to Belgium and the Netherlands, its chief executive said on Friday

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :French rail operator SNCF wants to merge Eurostar, which operates high-speed trains to London, and the Thalys service that takes passengers from France to Belgium and the Netherlands, its chief executive said on Friday.

Guillaume Pepy said that the move, which would take up to two years to implement, would create a single and more efficient European railway company and allow travellers simpler and more efficient journeys.

He told reporters that the two networks, which are majority owned by the SNCF, had a total potential to transport 30 million passengers a year compared with 18.5 million in 2018.

The project for the merger, dubbed "Greenspeed", would have to be approved by the other shareholders of both railway firms and their supervisory boards.

"The idea is to develop and expand the network," Pepy told reporters in Paris, adding that "SNCF clearly wants to keep control" over the merged entity.

SNCF has a majority 55 percent stake in Eurostar, which runs trains from Amsterdam, Paris and Brussels to London through the Channel Tunnel.

The other investors in Eurostar are the Canadian institutional investor La Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) with 30 percent, British fund Hermes Infrastructure with 10 percent while Belgian railway operator SNCB has five percent.

Thalys is owned 60 percent by SNCF with SNCB holding a 40 percent stake.

The brand name and the headquarters of the proposed new company have yet to be determined.

"Our aim is to create a European company that can ease the transport from city to city between the countries and can compete with the plane and the car," said Rachel Picard, the head of SNCF's passenger arm SNCF Voyages.

Related Topics

France Company Car Brussels London Paris Amsterdam Belgium Netherlands 2018 From Allied Rental Modarba Million

Recent Stories

Tehran Says Latest US Sanctions on China Violate U ..

46 seconds ago

Polyclinic issues protocols for handling dengue pa ..

47 seconds ago

Dr Masroor Alam Kolachi addresses seminar

49 seconds ago

Russia's Okhotnik Combat Drone Performed First Joi ..

51 seconds ago

Issue of Creating Nuclear Arms in Iran Currently I ..

52 seconds ago

Prince Harry in footsteps of Diana to highlight An ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.