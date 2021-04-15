French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune reaffirmed on Thursday his country's support for Ukraine but expressed the belief it does not have great chances to join the European Union

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune reaffirmed on Thursday his country's support for Ukraine but expressed the belief it does not have great chances to join the European Union.

"We can have good relations with Ukraine, we can support Ukraine, and we do it amid this current difficult situation with Russia. But it does not mean accession [to the EU]. I do not think this is a serious prospect," Beaune said on Radio J.

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron will receive his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Paris.