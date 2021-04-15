UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Support For Ukraine Does Not Mean EU Accession - Senior Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:39 PM

France's Support for Ukraine Does Not Mean EU Accession - Senior Diplomat

French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune reaffirmed on Thursday his country's support for Ukraine but expressed the belief it does not have great chances to join the European Union

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune reaffirmed on Thursday his country's support for Ukraine but expressed the belief it does not have great chances to join the European Union.

"We can have good relations with Ukraine, we can support Ukraine, and we do it amid this current difficult situation with Russia. But it does not mean accession [to the EU]. I do not think this is a serious prospect," Beaune said on Radio J.

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron will receive his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Paris.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Paris

Recent Stories

European stock markets climb at open 15 april 2021 ..

2 minutes ago

France's Senior Diplomat Sees No Prospects for Tur ..

4 minutes ago

China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, all from over ..

12 minutes ago

Tea association in China wants to cooperate with P ..

18 minutes ago

KP situation: Corona virus claims 29 more lives i ..

18 minutes ago

Babar Azam expresses gratitude for entire nation a ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.