WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) The European Union will begin weighing sanctions against Iran on Monday in connection with the country's alleged supply of drones to Russia, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Friday.

"On Monday, we decided to start working on what could be done if and where necessary," Colonna said, when asked whether the European Union is considering more sanctions amid reports of Russia's alleged use of Iranian UAVs.