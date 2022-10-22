The European Union has begun weighing sanctions against Iran in connection with the country's alleged supply of drones to Russia, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) The European Union has begun weighing sanctions against Iran in connection with the country's alleged supply of drones to Russia, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Friday.

"On Monday, we decided to start working on what could be done if and where necessary," Colonna said at a joint press conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, when asked whether the European Union is considering more sanctions amid reports of Russia's alleged use of Iranian UAVs.