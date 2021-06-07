French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that it is necessary to continue efforts in the Normandy Four format to find a solution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine during his phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday, the French Foreign Ministry said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that it is necessary to continue efforts in the Normandy Four format to find a solution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine during his phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday, the French Foreign Ministry said.

"Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian had a conversation with his Russian counterpart this afternoon with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. The minister reiterated France's serious concern about the deteriorating security situation in Ukraine along the line of contact and the need to resume participation of all parties in observance of the ceasefire regime," the spokesperson of the ministry said.

Le Drian also said reaffirmed France's support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

"The minister also stressed the importance of continuing our efforts within the framework of the Normandy format to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine and ensure the full implementation of the Minsk agreements," the spokesperson added.