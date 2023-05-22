MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) French energy giant TotalEnergies announced on Monday its plans to build 48 solar power plants in Spain to produce clean energy and reduce carbon emissions.

"TotalEnergies has obtained from the Spanish authorities (Ministry of Energy Transition and Autonomous Communities) a favorable Environmental Impact Assessment for an estimated 3 GW of installed capacity. This favorable result relates to the 48 power plants," the company said in a statement.

The facilities will be built in the Spanish regions of Madrid, Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha, Andalusia and Aragon, the statement read.

The first plants will become operational in early 2024, TotalEnergies said. In total, the solar power stations will generate around 6,000 GWh of clean energy per year to meet the demand of almost 4 million people. Moreover, the initiative will enable prevention of emission of about 50 million tonnes of carbon dioxide during the facilities' service life, the statement read.

TotalEnergies is one of the world's largest energy companies in the world. The firm has about 100,000 employees in over 130 countries worldwide, including in Europe, the middle East, North Africa, Asia-Pacific, as well as in both Americas.