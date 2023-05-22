UrduPoint.com

France's TotalEnergies Reveals Plans To Build 48 Solar Plants In Spain

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 02:40 PM

France's TotalEnergies Reveals Plans to Build 48 Solar Plants in Spain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) French energy giant TotalEnergies announced on Monday its plans to build 48 solar power plants in Spain to produce clean energy and reduce carbon emissions.

"TotalEnergies has obtained from the Spanish authorities (Ministry of Energy Transition and Autonomous Communities) a favorable Environmental Impact Assessment for an estimated 3 GW of installed capacity. This favorable result relates to the 48 power plants," the company said in a statement.

The facilities will be built in the Spanish regions of Madrid, Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha, Andalusia and Aragon, the statement read.

The first plants will become operational in early 2024, TotalEnergies said. In total, the solar power stations will generate around 6,000 GWh of clean energy per year to meet the demand of almost 4 million people. Moreover, the initiative will enable prevention of emission of about 50 million tonnes of carbon dioxide during the facilities' service life, the statement read.

TotalEnergies is one of the world's largest energy companies in the world. The firm has about 100,000 employees in over 130 countries worldwide, including in Europe, the middle East, North Africa, Asia-Pacific, as well as in both Americas.

Related Topics

Africa World Europe Company Murcia Madrid Spain Middle East From Million

Recent Stories

Najam Sethi responds to Shahid Afridi's criticism ..

Najam Sethi responds to Shahid Afridi's criticism about World Cup

12 minutes ago
 Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive r ..

Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive results: Ahsan

50 minutes ago
 UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emir ..

UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emirati Business Council sign MoU ..

60 minutes ago
 Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, I ..

Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, IGP tells LHC

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039 ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039;s Epee final, honours winners

1 hour ago
 Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home ..

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home Advertising-- GroupM and Kinet ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.