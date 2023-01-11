(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) France's major trade unions are planning to initiate nationwide strikes against the pension reform from January 19, Laurent Berger, the chairman of the European Trade Union Confederation (CFDT), announced on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled a draft of a controversial pension reform that the government plans to adopt in 2023. According to the draft, the French authorities will start raising the retirement age in the country by three months a year from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64 years.

"We need to mobilize from January 19, so that this reform will not be adopted, so that the government will change its mind.

.. We are all against the pension reform, so we are calling for the mobilization from January 19," Berger told French broadcaster BFMTV.

He slammed the pension reform as "one of the most brutal in the last 30 years."

Philippe Martinez, the head of the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), France's leading trade union, said in early December that France will see a wave of mass strikes in early 2023 if the government does not roll back its pension reform.

In September, over 250,000 people across France participated in demonstrations against the pension reform while demanding a rise in the minimum wage.