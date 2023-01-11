UrduPoint.com

France's Trade Unions Announce Strikes Against Pension Reform Starting January 19 - CFDT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 02:40 AM

France's Trade Unions Announce Strikes Against Pension Reform Starting January 19 - CFDT

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) France's major trade unions are planning to initiate nationwide strikes against the pension reform from January 19, Laurent Berger, the chairman of the European Trade Union Confederation (CFDT), announced on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled a draft of a controversial pension reform that the government plans to adopt in 2023. According to the draft, the French authorities will start raising the retirement age in the country by three months a year from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64 years.

"We need to mobilize from January 19, so that this reform will not be adopted, so that the government will change its mind.

.. We are all against the pension reform, so we are calling for the mobilization from January 19," Berger told French broadcaster BFMTV.

He slammed the pension reform as "one of the most brutal in the last 30 years."

Philippe Martinez, the head of the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), France's leading trade union, said in early December that France will see a wave of mass strikes in early 2023 if the government does not roll back its pension reform.

In September, over 250,000 people across France participated in demonstrations against the pension reform while demanding a rise in the minimum wage.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France January September December All From Government Labour

Recent Stories

&#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 1 ..

&#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 11th pan-UAE breast cancer awar ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; Publishing Business Group

2 hours ago
 Foreign assets up 0.41% to AED426 billion in Octob ..

Foreign assets up 0.41% to AED426 billion in October 2022

2 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE prepares for Special Olympics ..

Special Olympics UAE prepares for Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023

2 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Bulgaria

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Pakistan&#039;s Chi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Pakistan&#039;s Chief of Army Staff

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.