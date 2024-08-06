France's Vaast, USA's Marks Win Olympic Surfing Golds
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Teahupo'o, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) France's Kauli Vaast won men's surfing Olympic gold Monday on his Tahitian home waves at Teahupo'o, while the United States' Caroline Marks claimed gold in the women's event in a thrilling final that went down to the wire.
Vaast, who grew up nearby, beat Australian silver medallist Jack Robinson to claim France's first Olympic surfing gold after taking the two best waves of a high-level match.
Three-time world champion Gabriel Medina of Brazil, who went into the Games a widely tipped favourite, took the men's bronze, beating out Alonso Correa with a score of 15.54 to the Peruvian's 12.43
An AFP photograph of Medina celebrating after kicking out of a wave last week following a ride that earned a record Olympic score became a global sensation, and a defining image of the sport and the Paris Games.
Local prodigy Vaast took the lead against Robinson from the start, scoring a 9.50 on his first wave, and racking up a total of 17.67 against 7.83 for the Australian, who conceded in the final moments.
"The mana was with me today," Vaast said after the win, referring to a supernatural force in Polynesian culture.
"From the beginning, every day I felt it, it was there."
Winning on his home turf of Teahupo'o was "the cherry on the cake", he added. "For all of France, for all of Polynesia it's incredible."
Speaking 15,000 kilometres from the epicentre of the Paris Games, Vaast said he was unsure whether he could make it to the French capital to celebrate, noting he had another competition starting soon, "but I haven't decided yet -- we'll see".
In the women's final, Marks pipped Brazil's Tatiana Weston-Webb by just 0.17 points to become the second American Olympic surfing champion after Carissa Moore in 2021.
France's Johanne Defay took the women's bronze, scoring 12.66 to Costa Rican Brisa Hennessy's 4.93.
In an evenly matched final that was only decided in the final few minutes, the 22-year-old world champion Marks scored 10.50 with her best two waves, just enough to edge the Brazilian, who managed 10.33.
Born in Florida, the young American moved as a teenager to San Clemente, California, a hotbed of American surfing, where the WSL finals have been held for the past two years.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From World
-
Two dead, several injured in German hotel collapse4 minutes ago
-
China launches air, sea patrols near flashpoint reef as US holds joint drills4 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka's contentious Rajapaksa scion enters presidential race13 minutes ago
-
Five challenges facing Bangladesh's caretaker government14 minutes ago
-
Africa mpox resurgence fuels alarm24 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Montreal Masters results - collated34 minutes ago
-
One dead, several buried in German hotel collapse44 minutes ago
-
Spain make Olympic walking history with relay gold44 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh Nobel winner Yunus to lead interim govt44 minutes ago
-
Economic losses from natural disasters fall in first half 2024: Swiss Re1 hour ago
-
Tennis: ATP Montreal Masters results - collated2 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Toronto results - collated3 hours ago