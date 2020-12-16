UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Valneva Starts Clinical Trials Of Its Coronavirus Vaccine In UK

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 01:12 PM

France's Valneva Starts Clinical Trials of Its Coronavirus Vaccine in UK

French company Valneva announced on Wednesday that it is starting the clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate in the United Kingdom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) French company Valneva announced on Wednesday that it is starting the clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate in the United Kingdom.

"Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company focused on prevention against diseases with major unmet needs, today announced the initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical study for its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001 ... The VLA2001-201 study is a randomized, double blind and placebo-controlled trial evaluating the safety and immunogenicity for three dose levels in approximately 150 healthy adults. The study will be conducted in study sites across the United Kingdom and is supported by the National Institute for Health Research," the company said in a press release.

According to Valneva, 150 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 55 will be recruited for the studies. If the trials prove vaccine efficacy, additional trials will be launched, involving over 4,000 volunteers.

"While conducting our first clinical trials, we are already ramping-up our manufacturing capacities and commencing production at full-scale so that we can make the vaccine widely available across the world assuming the vaccine is safe and effective," Valneva CEO Thomas Lingelbach said, as quoted in the press release.

According to Sky news, the vaccine is being developed at Valneva's facility in Livingston, Scotland.

Related Topics

World Company Livingston United Kingdom Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Portuguese scientists devise technology for safe r ..

3 minutes ago

Germany announces more tough restrictions to contr ..

20 minutes ago

Seoul to conduct COVID-19 tests on all employees i ..

3 minutes ago

Dairy industry continues to boom in north China's ..

3 minutes ago

Chile launches multidisciplinary book with "compre ..

3 minutes ago

Biker killed in faisalabad

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.