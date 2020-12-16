French company Valneva announced on Wednesday that it is starting the clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate in the United Kingdom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) French company Valneva announced on Wednesday that it is starting the clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate in the United Kingdom.

"Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company focused on prevention against diseases with major unmet needs, today announced the initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical study for its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001 ... The VLA2001-201 study is a randomized, double blind and placebo-controlled trial evaluating the safety and immunogenicity for three dose levels in approximately 150 healthy adults. The study will be conducted in study sites across the United Kingdom and is supported by the National Institute for Health Research," the company said in a press release.

According to Valneva, 150 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 55 will be recruited for the studies. If the trials prove vaccine efficacy, additional trials will be launched, involving over 4,000 volunteers.

"While conducting our first clinical trials, we are already ramping-up our manufacturing capacities and commencing production at full-scale so that we can make the vaccine widely available across the world assuming the vaccine is safe and effective," Valneva CEO Thomas Lingelbach said, as quoted in the press release.

According to Sky news, the vaccine is being developed at Valneva's facility in Livingston, Scotland.