UrduPoint.com

France's Weather Service Declares Red Alert In Southeast Over Heavy Rains

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The French department of Bouches-du-Rhone has been placed under "red" alert, the highest level of weather danger, due to the risk of heavy rains and major flooding, according to the map of the Meteo France agency.

"Expected accumulations (from precipitation) over the entire episode: Bouches-du-Rhone: 80 to 120 generalized, up to 150 to 180 mm on the east and locally up to 200/240 mm. Other departments: 80 to 120 mm generalized locally 150 mm," the agency said in a situation report.

Orange alert over the rainstorm has been declared in neighboring Vaucluse, Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Alpes-Maritimes, Var, and Haute-Corse departments, the agency stated.

More Stories From World

