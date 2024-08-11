Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) France basketball star Victor Wembanyama said Saturday's defeat by the United States in the Olympic final would serve as motivation to win gold at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Wembanyama poured in 26 points against the star-studded US team, but it wasn't enough as Stephen Curry helped seal a 98-87 victory for the Americans with a series of clutch three-pointers in the closing minutes.

"We can't take this for granted. In a tournament like this, things can switch in a moment. The games were really high intensity, and we could have lost by 20 points, but we kept fighting," said the 20-year-old Wembanyama.

"I will be going for gold in four years."

France, beaten by Team USA in the Tokyo final in 2021 well, had to settle for another silver, but there was plenty to reflect fondly on for the San Antonio Spurs centre.

"I never dreamed of this moment. It is incredible. I couldn't have asked for a better team, better coaches. Everyone contributed... and it was an awesome experience."

"I don't feel like we've wasted anything, we managed to achieve something," he added.

"We still have an Olympic medal round our neck, we don't know when that will happen again.

"We have to learn, grow and trust in the new generation, like we trusted in experience this year.

"We have diamonds coming out of our country, so we have every chance.

"If it wasn't this time it will be the next."