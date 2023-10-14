(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) France lock Cameron Woki said on Saturday playing this weekend's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against South Africa in the town where he grew up will be a proud moment.

Woki, 24, faces the Springboks on Sunday in his home northern Parisian suburb of Saint-Denis.

Despite hosting the 80,000-seater Stade de France, which will also hold events during next year's Olympic Games, the town is among the poorest in the country.

"It's important for me, knowing I was born in Saint-Denis," Woki told reporters.

"I am quite proud of belonging to this area because it wasn't always easy but I am happy with what I have been able to accomplish.

"I will put the emotions to one side but they will remain inside me because they give me a boost," he added.

Woki's Les Bleus are among the favourites to win the World Cup.

They finished the pool campaign unbeaten, which included a tournament-opening victory over New Zealand and last lost at home in March 2021.

To claim a first Webb Ellis trophy they need to overcome three-time winners and tournament holders the Springboks.

"We are where we want to be," Woki said.

"The week went as usual, we trained the same way.

"It's a knock-out match, that's why we play the game," he added.

- 'Reference point' -

This weekend Woki, who now plays his club rugby to the west of Paris with Racing 92, will come up against two of the best locks in the world.

Experienced pair Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert start for the Springboks in the position, four years on from helping their country to their third title.

Woki and fellow Les Bleus lock Thibaud Flament came out victorious against Etzebeth and Mostert when they last met in Marseille in November.

"I am expecting a tough game against that second-row," Woki said.

"I know that in Marseille we were able to match them.

"They have two complementary players and they have played together a lot.

"We need to match them physically," he added.

For South Africa there will be a sense of deja vu on Sunday as they also played the tournament hosts in 2019, on their way to winning a third World Cup in Japan.

"At least we have a good reference point," Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick told reporters.

"We have been here before.

"We are well prepared but we will see tomorrow, it doesn't get bigger than this," he added.

Stick, head coach Jacques Nienaber and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus have surprised people by naming experienced half-backs Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard among the replacements for the match.

The pair started 2019's final win over England but Cobus Reinch and Manie Libbok have been selected over them to play France.

"We looked at the balance of the team," Stick said.

"The team normally changes three times before we announce it.

"There is always a debate amongst them, it is a healthy discussion between us coaches.

"Having guys like Handre Pollard and Faf on the bench, if it's tight we have guys who can close the game for us," he added.