PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Far-right French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour condemned on Wednesday a video showing his supporters shooting at imaginary targets, including French President Emmanuel Macron and members of the left-wing party Unsubmissive France.

"You are neither my supporters, nor my activists, nor even my friends.

I condemn beforehand everything that you will do on my behalf in the course of my election campaign. I do not need your support or your help," Zemmour wrote in a communique posted on his Twitter account.

Zemmour called the participants of the video "idiots," who pretended to use him and his candidacy to shoot at the images of his political opponents.

The politician called on the left-wing representatives to follow his example and condemn the antifascists who "pursued" him.