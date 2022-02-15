UrduPoint.com

French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour said on Tuesday that former US President Donald Trump advised him to remain sincere ahead of the upcoming presidential election

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour said on Tuesday that former US President Donald Trump advised him to remain sincere ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

Zemmour spoke with Trump on Monday by phone. The conversation lasted for half an hour, according to the French presidential hopeful.

"He (Trump) told me to stay true to myself, said that although the media called me rude, I have to remain sincere, it is important to maintain this sincerity. And I think he is right," Zemmour told the BFMTV broadcaster.

The politicians exchanged views and experiences on running election campaigns, including opinions on electoral practices in France and the US, Zemmour elaborated.

The presidential election in France will be held in April. To date, over 30 candidates have announced their intentions to compete in the race.

