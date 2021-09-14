Franchetti Story Has Nothing to Do With Czech-Russian Relations - Czech Foreign Ministry

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The detention in the Czech Republic, on Ukraine's request, of Russian national Alexander Franchetti has nothing to do with Czech-Russian relations, Czech Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Eva Davidova told reporters.

Earlier, Davidova told Sputnik that the Russian and Ukrainian embassies in Prague were timely informed about Franchetti's detention by Czech police on Sunday.

"Further steps are now fully within the competence of the relevant justice authorities. This case has nothing to do with Czech-Russian relations. The actions of the Czech agencies are based solely on the obligations of the Czech Republic in the sphere of international cooperation of police bodies," Davidova said.