Francine Becomes A Hurricane As It Heads For US Coast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 08:10 AM

Francine becomes a hurricane as it heads for US coast

Houston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Storm Francine became a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday as it churned towards the southern US state of Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, threatening storm surge, rain and flooding along the Gulf coast.

The storm was packing sustained winds of 75 miles (120 kilometers) per hour, and was about 150 miles east of the mouth of the Rio Grande, according to an NHC advisory.

"Francine has about 24 (hours) to strengthen over warm water before it encounters strong shear near the Louisiana coast," the NHC said.

A hurricane warning was in place for part of the Louisiana coast, and the NHC warned the storm could intensify rapidly over the Gulf of Mexico -- but was due to weaken quickly once it made landfall.

The NHC forecast life-threatening storm surge across the Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines, as well as heavy rainfall and flooding across the Gulf coast to the Florida panhandle by Thursday.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry requested that US President Joe Biden declare a state of emergency.

"This Federal assistance is needed to save lives and property, and I look forward to President Biden quickly approving this request," he said.

Mississippi's governor Tate Reeves said he had declared a state of emergency there.

The Louisiana National Guard said on X that it was mobilizing helicopters, boats and supplies for evacuations and search and rescue.

