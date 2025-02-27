Francis Ford Coppola mourns 'great artist' Gene Hackman

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Hollywood director Francis Ford Coppola on Thursday mourned "great artist" Gene Hackman, who was found dead at 95 along with his wife at their home in New Mexico.

"The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity," Coppola wrote in a post on Instagram.

"I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution."

