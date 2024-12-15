Open Menu

Francis Makes First Visit By A Pope To Corsica

Published December 15, 2024

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Pope Francis will visit Corsica, a stronghold of the Catholic faith, on Sunday, with locals hotly anticipating the first-ever trip by a pontiff to the French Mediterranean island.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to welcome Francis in Ajaccio, capital of what is popularly known as the "Ile de Beaute" (Island of Beauty).

The city was already decked out Saturday in decorations in the papal colours, yellow and white, while cars had been banished from central streets with parking bans.

Around 2,000 police reinforcements were sent to Ajaccio to beef up security.

Francis, 87, is expected to arrive around 9:00 am (0800 GMT) and leave just after 6:00 pm, the Vatican said.

His short trip, based around a congress on faith in the Mediterranean region, comes just a week after he snubbed the re-opening of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris five years after a devastating fire.

The relaunch was attended by a long list of bigwigs, royalty and world leaders, including US President-elect Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Francis declined the French government's invitation to attend.

But he agreed to the Corsica trip hosted by the island's popular, media-savvy cardinal, 56-year-old Francois-Xavier Bustillo.

"Corsica has been preparing to host (Francis) for a long time," Bustillo told AFP this week.

Although "it's a poor diocese... we'll manage a welcome worthy of the pope" thanks to donations from businesses and individual churchgoers, he added.

Corsica's prefect Jerome Filippini said that the visit would also cost the French state "several million Euros" over its few hours.

