Francisco Sagasti Elected Head Of Peruvian Congress, To Take Over As Country's President

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

Francisco Sagasti Elected Head of Peruvian Congress, to Take Over as Country's President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Congressman Francisco Sagasti is elected head of the Peruvian Congress, which gives him the right to temporarily take the seat of the country's president, according to voting results.

Mirtha Vasquez was elected the first vice-speaker of the congress, and she will become the head of the congress after Sagasti takes the main post of the country.

On Sunday, the Peruvian Congress held an emergency meeting, but was unable to determine the new president of the country, other candidates were presented for today's meeting.

On November 15, the government of Interim President Manuel Merino, who has only been in power for a few days, resigned after it became known that two people had been killed while anti-government protests were dispersed.

