Franco-era torture victim testifies in Spain court for first time

For the first time since Francisco Franco's death in 1975, a man who says he was detained and tortured by the dictator's regime testified before a Spanish court on Friday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :For the first time since Francisco Franco's death in 1975, a man who says he was detained and tortured by the dictator's regime testified before a Spanish court on Friday.

About 30 supporters applauded and chanted "reparation, truth, justice" as Julio Pacheco Yepes left a Madrid court after testifying for over about an hour.

"This is the start of the breaking of the wall of silence and impunity which we have regarding Francoism," the 67-year-old told reporters after the hearing.

"It means there could be more (lawsuits) and we can finally obtain justice, I am hopeful.

The first step has been taken." Until now, Spanish courts have rejected lawsuits filed by Franco-era victims, arguing that they fell under an amnesty law passed in 1977 during the transition to democracy, or that the time limit for filing criminal charges had passed.

Pacheco Yepes was 19 when he was arrested in Madrid in August 1975 for belonging to a left-wing underground movement that opposed the regime.

His detention happened just three months before the death of Franco, who had ruled Spain with an iron fist since the end of the country's 1936-39 civil war.