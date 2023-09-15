Open Menu

Franco-era Torture Victim Testifies In Spain Court For First Time

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Franco-era torture victim testifies in Spain court for first time

For the first time since Francisco Franco's death in 1975, a man who says he was detained and tortured by the dictator's regime testified before a Spanish court on Friday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :For the first time since Francisco Franco's death in 1975, a man who says he was detained and tortured by the dictator's regime testified before a Spanish court on Friday.

About 30 supporters applauded and chanted "reparation, truth, justice" as Julio Pacheco Yepes left a Madrid court after testifying for over about an hour.

"This is the start of the breaking of the wall of silence and impunity which we have regarding Francoism," the 67-year-old told reporters after the hearing.

"It means there could be more (lawsuits) and we can finally obtain justice, I am hopeful.

The first step has been taken." Until now, Spanish courts have rejected lawsuits filed by Franco-era victims, arguing that they fell under an amnesty law passed in 1977 during the transition to democracy, or that the time limit for filing criminal charges had passed.

Pacheco Yepes was 19 when he was arrested in Madrid in August 1975 for belonging to a left-wing underground movement that opposed the regime.

His detention happened just three months before the death of Franco, who had ruled Spain with an iron fist since the end of the country's 1936-39 civil war.

Related Topics

Hearing Democracy Man Madrid Spain August Criminals Dictator Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s Department of Agriculture and Lives ..

Sharjah&#039;s Department of Agriculture and Livestock launches 2nd phase of dev ..

15 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) terminates NAB amendments; rest ..

Supreme Court (SC) terminates NAB amendments; restores all cases

7 minutes ago
 Torkham border reopening after nine-day hiatus hai ..

Torkham border reopening after nine-day hiatus hailed

7 minutes ago
 SCCI chief calls for simplification of tax system

SCCI chief calls for simplification of tax system

7 minutes ago
 Faisalabad division to be made smoke free: commiss ..

Faisalabad division to be made smoke free: commissioner

7 minutes ago
 UAE and China’s Hainan Province sign multiple de ..

UAE and China’s Hainan Province sign multiple deals to boost cooperation in pr ..

30 minutes ago
Bilawal urges ECP to swiftly announce election dat ..

Bilawal urges ECP to swiftly announce election date amid economic concerns

38 minutes ago
 Indian opposition to boycott 'hate-filled' cable n ..

Indian opposition to boycott 'hate-filled' cable news anchors

3 minutes ago
 UK govt to pump 500mn into Tata Steel but says 3, ..

UK govt to pump 500mn into Tata Steel but says 3,000 jobs at risk

3 minutes ago
 Interim Interior Minster condemns attack on securi ..

Interim Interior Minster condemns attack on security forces in Quetta

3 minutes ago
 District administration takes active measures to c ..

District administration takes active measures to combat dengue outbreak

3 minutes ago
 Administration rejects news about closure of stall ..

Administration rejects news about closure of stalls at Lahore Railway Station

26 seconds ago

More Stories From World