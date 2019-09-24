(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) Spain's Supreme Court is to decide whether the remains of dictator Francisco Franco should be exhumed.The Socialist government has made it a priority to move the remains from a state mausoleum to a less controversial site.Franco's family has appealed against the exhumation.The issue has divided opinion in Spain, which remains haunted by the Franco era.

He won the 1930s civil war and went on to rule Spain until 1975.He lies in a huge mausoleum near the capital Madrid, called the Valley of the Fallen, alongside tens of thousands of civil war dead.Many revile the complex as a monument to the triumph of fascism, and it has become a shrine for the far right.The government approved the exhumation in August.

It plans to re-bury Franco next to his wife in the El Pardo cemetery north of Madrid where various other politicians are interred.But the family, who would rather he was not moved at all, want him to lie in a family crypt in the Almudena Cathedral - right in the centre of the capital.The government says the former dictator should not be placed anywhere where he could be glorified.The controversy comes at a time of political crisis in Spain, as the country prepares for its fourth general election in four years, on 10 November.

Democracy is well established now and there was an unwritten "pact of forgetting" during the democratic transition after Franco's death.An Amnesty Law adopted in 1977 prevents any criminal investigation into the Franco yearsStatues of Franco were removed and many streets were renamed, to erase obvious signs of the fascist past.A Historical Memory Law, passed in 2007 by the socialist government at the time, recognised the war victims on both sides and provided some help for surviving victims of Franco's dictatorship and their families.But the work to locate and rebury thousands of civil war dead has been slow and controversial.More than 100,000 victims of the conflict, and the ferocious repression carried out afterwards, are still missing.* Becomes youngest general in Spain in 1926, aged 33* After election of leftist Popular Front in 1936, Franco and other generals launch revolt, sparking three-year civil war* Helped by Nazi Germany and Mussolini's Italy, Franco wins civil war in 1939 and establishes a dictatorship, proclaiming himself head of state - "El Caudillo"* Franco keeps tight grip on power until his death in 1975, after which Spain becomes a democracy