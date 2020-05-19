Franco-German EU Recovery Plan 'ambitious, Targeted, Welcome:' Lagarde
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 11:32 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ):European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde hailed Monday a proposed 500-billion-euros Franco-German EU coronavirus recovery plan.
"The Franco-German proposals are ambitious, targeted and welcome," Lagarde said in an interview with four European daily newspapers.
The planned fund will notably be financed by joint EU borrowing, up to now a redline for Germany and its fiscally hardline allies in the bloc but pressed for by Italy and Spain, some of the worst affected countries.