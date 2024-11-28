Open Menu

Frank Lampard Appointed As New Coventry City Manager

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Frank Lampard appointed as new Coventry City manager

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Coventry City, the English Football League Championship club, announced Thursday that Frank Lampard will take over as manager, succeeding Mark Robins.

"I am delighted that Frank Lampard has agreed to join our club as Head Coach. Frank cut his teeth in the Championship and knows what is needed in this League to be successful," said the club’s chairman, Doug King.

The 46-year-old has signed a contract with the Sky Blues for two and a half years, according to a statement.

Lampard was head coach of Derby County from 2018 to 2019, before taking over as manager of English Premier League club Chelsea from July 2019 to January 2021.

After a one-year spell with Everton in the Premier League, the former Chelsea midfielder returned to the Blues as an interim manager for two months in April 2023.

