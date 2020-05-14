Europe's busiest air hub in the German city of Frankfurt served only 188,078 passengers in April, down 96.9 percent from the year before, the airport operator said Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Europe's busiest air hub in the German city of Frankfurt served only 188,078 passengers in April, down 96.9 percent from the year before, the airport operator said Thursday.

"Frankfurt Airport (FRA) counted only 188,078 passengers in April 2020, 96.9% less than in the corresponding month of last year," the news release reads.

The airport's traffic from January to April dropped 45.7 percent due to travel restrictions and collapsing demand triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

With only 6,512 takeoffs and landings, flights also decreased 85.

1 percent, while accumulated takeoff weights fell 75.1 percent to 664,022 tonnes. Cargo volumes shrunk 20.7 percent to 141,337 tonnes.

"These reductions were mainly driven by a decline in available belly freight capacity on passenger flights. By comparison, there were significantly more cargo-only flights this April," the airport authority said.

Despite this, Frankfurt Airport has remained the continent's key aviation hub during the coronavirus crisis, hosting more takeoffs and landings per day than any other European airport.