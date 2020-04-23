UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Frankfurt-Moscow Flight To Evacuate Russians From Germany On Friday - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 10:00 AM

Frankfurt-Moscow Flight to Evacuate Russians From Germany on Friday - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) A flight from Germany's Frankfurt to Moscow will evacuate on Friday Russian citizens from the European country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media said on Thursday.

"The departure of the AFL2657 flight Frankfurt-Moscow is scheduled for April 24, 2020, 18:50 local time [16:50 GMT]," the ministry wrote in its Telegram-channel.

The flight will evacuate only those Russian citizens who live in Moscow and the Moscow Region.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 183,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Germany has confirmed 150,648 COVID-19 cases so far, with 5,315 fatalities, the same university says.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Germany Frankfurt Same March April 2020 Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Death toll rises to 222 after 10, 503 cases of Cor ..

15 minutes ago

Traders demand Punjab govt’s permission to open ..

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

38 minutes ago

In a first, Ministry of Science and Technology Mem ..

58 minutes ago

Revenue target of Rs 5.1 trillion likely to be set ..

1 hour ago

PM, US President discuss COVID-19 challenges; bila ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.