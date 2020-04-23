Frankfurt-Moscow Flight to Evacuate Russians From Germany on Friday - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) A flight from Germany's Frankfurt to Moscow will evacuate on Friday Russian citizens from the European country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media said on Thursday.

"The departure of the AFL2657 flight Frankfurt-Moscow is scheduled for April 24, 2020, 18:50 local time [16:50 GMT]," the ministry wrote in its Telegram-channel.

The flight will evacuate only those Russian citizens who live in Moscow and the Moscow Region.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 183,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Germany has confirmed 150,648 COVID-19 cases so far, with 5,315 fatalities, the same university says.